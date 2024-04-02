Rita Ora Launches Hair Care Line

The Business of Fashion
Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.
Outgoing group CEO André Hoffmann is taking a majority stake in the brand, while Grown Alchemist CEO Anna Teal will have minority ownership.
The global industry is turning its attention towards India with a slew of international brands bringing their best selling products to the subcontinent. But local lines are leveraging their close proximity to the customer to produce products that have a perfect market fit for regional shoppers and the diaspora alike.
Our inaugural programme will honour three entrepreneurs changing the face of our industry.
Brands’ tween outrage becomes a PR stunt.