default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Rose Inc and Stripes Sold at Auction

The last of now-bankrupt Amyris’ consumer brands have new owners.
Amyris’ bankruptcy proceedings show significant drop in consumer revenue.
Rose Inc and Stripes are the latest Amyris consumer brands to find new homes. (Instagram/@roseinc)
By

Rose Inc, the makeup line founded in partnership with the model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was sold to Hong Kong-based asset management firm AA Investments for $2.5 million on Dec. 13, according to documents seen by The Business of Beauty.

On the same day, Stripes, the menopause-focused skin care line created in partnership with the actress Naomi Watts, was sold for $500,000 to Sakana LLC, a company that lists Watts as a managing member, the documents show.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August, Amyris began selling off its consumer brands individually in an auction process overseen by the bankruptcy court of Delaware. Its most lucrative brand, Biossance, sold for $20 million to British e-commerce company THG on Nov. 30.

JVN Hair was purchased by the consumer investment firm Windsong Global, which also purchased baby care line Pipette, on Dec. 13 for $1.25 million, while Francisco Costa and Larissa Thomson bought back their respective brands Costa Brazil and Onda Beauty in October. MenoLabs and 4U By Tia have also found buyers.

A hearing on the sale of JVN Hair, Pipette, Rose Inc and Stripes is set for Dec. 20 as debtors seek final reliefs and assurances, including requests for payment assurances for warehouse inventory.

Learn more:

Amyris’ Bankruptcy Proceedings Show Significant Drop in Consumer Revenue

The biofuels-turned-beauty company saw consumer brand net sales fall from $175.5 million in 2022 to $59 million as of June 2023.


About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

In This Article
Topics

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Private Equity Firm Acquires Uoma Beauty’s Assets

The inclusive label had struggled to capitalise on its early success, and recently faced customer complaints about failing to ship orders. New owner MacArthur Beauty is hiring a new team to run the brand and says “no one will be left high and dry,” but founder Sharon Chuter said she intends to challenge the sale.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Enjoy 25% off BoF Professional Membership Until December 19
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Enjoy 25% off BoF Professional Membership Until December 19