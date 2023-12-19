Rose Inc and Stripes Sold at Auction

Rose Inc, the makeup line founded in partnership with the model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was sold to Hong Kong-based asset management firm AA Investments for $2.5 million on Dec. 13, according to documents seen by The Business of Beauty.

On the same day, Stripes, the menopause-focused skin care line created in partnership with the actress Naomi Watts, was sold for $500,000 to Sakana LLC, a company that lists Watts as a managing member, the documents show.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August, Amyris began selling off its consumer brands individually in an auction process overseen by the bankruptcy court of Delaware. Its most lucrative brand, Biossance, sold for $20 million to British e-commerce company THG on Nov. 30.

JVN Hair was purchased by the consumer investment firm Windsong Global, which also purchased baby care line Pipette, on Dec. 13 for $1.25 million, while Francisco Costa and Larissa Thomson bought back their respective brands Costa Brazil and Onda Beauty in October. MenoLabs and 4U By Tia have also found buyers.

A hearing on the sale of JVN Hair, Pipette, Rose Inc and Stripes is set for Dec. 20 as debtors seek final reliefs and assurances, including requests for payment assurances for warehouse inventory.

