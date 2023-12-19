Rose Inc and Stripes Sold at Auction

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The inclusive label had struggled to capitalise on its early success, and recently faced customer complaints about failing to ship orders. New owner MacArthur Beauty is hiring a new team to run the brand and says “no one will be left high and dry,” but founder Sharon Chuter said she intends to challenge the sale.
Join us for a BoF Professional Masterclass that explores the topic in our latest Case Study, “How to Launch and Grow a Hero Product”.
Under eye patches make their case for out of the house attire, and Sofia Richie Grainge plots a beauty line.
A new Re-Nutriv launch from its namesake brand suggests a greater interest in the upper echelons of beauty.