Who Could Buy Rare Beauty?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Priya Rao is Executive Editor at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She is based in New York and oversees BoF’s beauty and wellness coverage.
The big bucks of being a bombshell…
The company behind Naturium’s recent sale adds the body care brand to its portfolio.
The colour cosmetics line is one of the most successful to come out of the celebrity beauty boom. An exit would likely touch off a bidding war, The Business of Beauty has learned.
Actress and singer Selena Gomez has hired advisers to weigh offers for her cosmetics company, Rare Beauty, according to people familiar with the matter.