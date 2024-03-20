Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Exploring an IPO or Sale as Net Sales Cross $400 Million

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Actress and singer Selena Gomez has hired advisers to weigh offers for her cosmetics company, Rare Beauty, according to people familiar with the matter.
The former Disney star’s brand has seen increasing popularity thanks to social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.
The pop superstar speaks to BoF's Imran Amed about mental health, the power of authenticity, aligning herself with Coach and why it’s important to separate what you can see on your phone from real life.
Priya Rao is Executive Editor at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She is based in New York and oversees BoF’s beauty and wellness coverage.
Actress and singer Selena Gomez has hired advisers to weigh offers for her cosmetics company, Rare Beauty, according to people familiar with the matter.
The line, Neuraé, is inspired by neuroscientific research and will retail at a lower price point than Sisley’s core luxury offering. It’s the first time the family-owned company has launched a new brand.
This month, BoF Careers provides essential sector insights to help beauty professionals decode the industry’s creative landscape.
From body cream to fragrance, L’Occitane’s crown jewel has lured TikTokers, tweens and shareholders alike. Now, at the height of its popularity, the latter thinks the buzzy beauty brand deserves its own public listing.