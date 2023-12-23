default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Shiseido to Acquire Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

The beauty conglomerate increases its investment in U.S.-based brands as it pursues a geographically diverse portfolio.
The Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel. (Courtesy)
The Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel. (Courtesy)
By

The Shiseido Americas Corporation, a Shiseido Company subsidiary, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Dr. Dennis Gross parent company DDG Skincare Holdings. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Known for its cult Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel pads and the DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro LED mask seen across celebrities’ social media feeds, the 24-year-old brand was founded by dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross and his wife Carrie Gross.

In 2020, the brand received investment from private equity firm Main Post Partners, which previously invested in Too Faced and Milk Makeup.

The acquisition expands Shiseido’s prestige skincare portfolio, which includes Shiseido as well as Clé de Peau Beauté and Drunk Elephant. In a release announcing the deal, Masahiko Uotani, chairman and chief executive of Shiseido, said the brand’s “scientific and innovative approach to beauty” aligned with Shiseido’s portfolio. He also emphasised the importance of the brand to drive sales growth in the Americas, which accounted for 11.3 percent of Shiseido Company’s global sales for the first nine months of 2023. The acquisition is expected to help the company diversify geographically.


Liz Flora
Liz Flora

Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.

