Beauty

Sephora To Withdraw From Korea

The LVMH-owned beauty retailer will cease all local operations in Korea beginning May 6.
In a statement posted on Sephora Korea’s social media accounts, the company said it would gradually terminate all its operations, including its app, online store and physical stores.

Sephora launched in Korea in 2019 with a flagship in the upscale Gangnam District in south Seoul. It currently has five stores in Korea, having shut down two stores in the last two years, per local press.

Stiff competition from local retailers such as CJ Olive Young, which operates over 1,200 stores in the nation and sells a mix of mass and prestige products, as well as a highly selective consumer base weakened Sephora’s chances at wider popularity. Department stores and duty-free outlets also remain popular domestically for luxury beauty shopping.

Learn more:

Benefit to Shrink China Presence

The LVMH-owned cosmetics line is shuttering much of its e-commerce presence on Jan. 28.

Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

