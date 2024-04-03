Retailer Express Holds Talks for Bankruptcy Financing

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
To survive in the long run, the likes of Macy’s and Nordstrom need more than new ownership structures or retail formats; they must reinvent their entire value proposition with a selection that can compete with online fast fashion and off-price players.
Fast-growing start-ups like Hettas, Saysh and Moolah Kicks created sneakers designed specifically for active women. The sportswear giants are watching closely.
The companies agreed to cap credit-card swipe fees in one of the most significant antitrust settlements ever, following a legal fight that spanned almost two decades.
In an era of austerity on Wall Street, apparel businesses are more likely to be valued on their profits rather than sales, which usually means lower payouts for founders and investors. That is, if they can find a buyer in the first place.