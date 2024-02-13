The Fashion and Management Missteps That Left Express Clinging to Solvency

The Business of Fashion
Express, Inc. completed its joint acquisition of the menswear brand Bonobos in partnership with WHP Global for a combined purchase price of $75 million, the company announced Wednesday.
Clothing retailers such as Express and Gap that stashed away mountains of unsold basics during the coronavirus pandemic now are slashing prices on clearance merchandise in a last-ditch effort to clear clothing racks.
The company is betting on e-commerce and a better product assortment to turn its fortunes around.
Just over a month after announcing his split with Nike after 27 years last month, Tiger Woods is back in the golf wear game.
This week, the French luxury giant scored a $4 million win in its closely watched lawsuit against US reseller What Goes Around Comes Around. The verdict ratchets up legal risk for resellers, making secondhand luxury ‘a more dangerous business.’
The slew of blockbuster deals from LVMH, Kering and Prada are proving to be a bright spot in an otherwise tough commercial property market.
Gap Inc.’s bet on bringing a touch of luxury to its affordable clothing line could be a strong one, but it must be mindful not to repeat its recent mistakes in trying to force a mainstream brand onto the runway as it did with Banana Republic.