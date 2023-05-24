Express, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Bonobos, Posts 15% Sales Dip

Express, Inc. completed its joint acquisition of the menswear brand Bonobos in partnership with WHP Global for a combined purchase price of $75 million, the company announced Wednesday.

WHP Global and EXPR purchased Bonobos from Walmart in April. They valued the e-commerce brand far less than the $310 million price tag Walmart had paid for the brand for in 2017.

Express also reported less-than-favourable financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The retail chain saw net sales decrease 15 percent from $450.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $383.3 million. Comparable sales were down 14 percent in the same period. Express CEO Tim Baxter attributed the loss to reduced consumer spending and an increase in price sensitivity.

