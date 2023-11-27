Unpacking Beauty’s End-of-Year Price ‘Hacks’

The Business of Fashion
With consumers expected to buy less this holiday season, categories poised to outperform the industry include off-price and personal care. But brands can still appeal to shoppers by conveying a sense of value, whether through discounts or a point of differentiation.
Growing demand for lookalike products, coupled with a pullback in spending due to inflation, is cutting in to sales of some trendy, big-name products.
Analysts predict a gloomier season with limited spend. Brands are having to get creative to capture share of wallet.
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
Despite being known for their body positivity, young people are buying into anti-ageing products and procedures more than ever and earlier than ever. How will they grow old?
Holiday beauty ads are already inescapable, and so is one clever phrase: “It’s giving.”
Once seen as a last-minute impulse purchase, bite-sized products are becoming a main attraction for prestige brands and retailers looking to widen their customer base.
