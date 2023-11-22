Why Retailers Are Bracing for a Bleak Holiday Season

The Business of Fashion
Sales growth may be slowing for American luxury groups Capri, Tapestry and Ralph Lauren, but some have demonstrated that a healthy bottom line makes up for stagnating revenue.
As pandemic-driven disruptions subside, brands and retailers have a brand new slate with which to measure growth and progress.
Retailers sitting on piles of unsold merchandise have little choice but to ramp up discounts. But there’s a right way and a wrong way to attract bargain hunters.
More than a handful of brands confirmed reports of chronic late payments that sparked some vendors to halt shipments to the US department store. Owner Hudson’s Bay Company said it raised $340 million to help fund its retail operations.
Growing demand for lookalike products, coupled with a pullback in spending due to inflation, is cutting in to sales of some trendy, big-name products.
Shoppers are still reeling from inflation, even as pricing pressures are easing. Brands may need to offer deeper markdowns to ensure strong holiday sales.
Through six-figure events, influencer trips and merch releases, brands are betting big on F1′s hotly anticipated answer to the Super Bowl.