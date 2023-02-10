How Some Brands Are Beating the Retail Slowdown

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The US luxury group that owns Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman is focused on customer-centric tactics and products to grow in turbulent times, says the CEO in an interview for The State of Fashion 2023.
Joshua Schulman’s surprise exit from the Michael Kors and Versace owner puts pressure on John Idol in his quest to build an LVMH competitor.
The Ralph Lauren brand, which pioneered the lifestyle concept, must be revamped.
After years of flat sales, the VF Corp.-owned shoemaker is looking to clarify its sometimes muddled image with consumers. On deck: product innovation, buzzy collaborations and more apparel.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
Aviator Nation’s pricey sweatpants and cashmeres had a cult following before they were swept up in the “dopamine dressing” phenomenon. Now, founder Paige Mycoskie – still the brand’s only shareholder – is ready to see just how big her vision for California surfer cool can get.
Small stores can remain competitive by scaling their private labels, testing new store concepts, and offering brands consumers can’t find on Farfetch or in Selfridges.