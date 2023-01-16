How Coach’s Parent Plans to Power Through a Recession

The Business of Fashion
The seventh annual State of Fashion report by The Business of Fashion and McKinsey & Company reveals the industry is heading for a global slowdown in 2023 as macroeconomic tensions and slumping consumer confidence chip away at 2022′s gains. Download the full report to understand the 10 themes that will define the industry and the opportunities for growth in the year ahead.
Consumers will be unevenly impacted by economic turbulence in the year ahead. Depending on disposable income levels, some will postpone or curtail discretionary purchases, while others will seek out bargains, creating opportunities for off-price, resale and rental channels.
A low-key, transitional menswear show suggested the brand is saving its marketing and financial firepower for its next creative leader.
This week, Dior’s Pietro Beccari was named CEO of LVMH flagship Louis Vuitton, luxury’s biggest brand with €20 billion in annual sales. The job comes with high stakes and big shoes to fill.
The French designer brand has bounced back from the pandemic strongly, with 2022 sales approaching €300 million. Now, the company is laying plans for its next stage of growth, debuting a new logo to signal bigger ambitions.
The underground designer discusses the ‘inverse multiculturalism’ at the heart of his work on the eve of his first-ever fashion show at Pitti Uomo.