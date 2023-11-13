How Beauty Brands Cut Through the Holiday Noise

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The bond building leader reported a 30 percent decline in net sales in the third quarter ending Sept. 30.
In a bid to own the Indian beauty market, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has acquired the exclusive rights to Sephora’s India presence.
The U.S retailer has partnered with smart vending machine company SOS for a pilot programme that will allow loyalty card members to collect free beauty samples as well as period care products.
Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.
BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed sits down with Anaita Shroff-Adajania, Bandana Tewari, Lakshmi Menon and Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif to explore the country’s evolving beauty landscape.
At the second annual BEAUTY&YOU India Awards, created by The Estée Lauder Companies’ New Incubation Ventures in partnership with Nykaa, nine brands and creatives representing the future of Indian beauty, innovation and creativity were awarded cash grants and mentorship. BoF also hosted a series of panel talks with some of India’s most celebrated creatives and entrepreneurs, including Katrina Kaif, Lakshmi Menon, Bandana Tewari, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Diipa Büller-Khosla, Masaba Gupta and Anita Lal.
Welcome to Haul of Fame, a roundup of the biggest beauty moments of the week, what hype is actually helping, and what trends are likely to fade faster than a DIY spray tan.
Dior’s $230 ‘eau de senteur’ for infants recently went viral, touching off a fierce debate online about whether babies need a signature fragrance. But the idea of marketing perfume to the youngest customers is nothing new.