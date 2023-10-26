Ulta Beauty to Launch Smart Vending Machines in Stores

The U.S retailer has partnered with smart vending machine company SOS for a pilot programme that will allow loyalty card members to collect free beauty samples as well as period care products.

Launching in 10 stores across the country, the smart machines enable Ulta Beauty’s Ultamate reward members to collect a different travel-size product from a selection each week. Hero Cosmetics, Rael and Luxury Brand Partners, which owns the likes of IGK Hair and One/Size have been onboarded.

In addition to driving loyalty sign-ups and building deeper data profiles, the smart machines will also serve as dynamic advertising space in Ulta Beauty stores.

