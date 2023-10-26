default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Ulta Beauty to Launch Smart Vending Machines in Stores

A vending machine in a beauty store
Ulta rolls out new smart vending machines. (Ulta Beauty)
By
  • Daniela Morosini

The U.S retailer has partnered with smart vending machine company SOS for a pilot programme that will allow loyalty card members to collect free beauty samples as well as period care products.

Launching in 10 stores across the country, the smart machines enable Ulta Beauty’s Ultamate reward members to collect a different travel-size product from a selection each week. Hero Cosmetics, Rael and Luxury Brand Partners, which owns the likes of IGK Hair and One/Size have been onboarded.

In addition to driving loyalty sign-ups and building deeper data profiles, the smart machines will also serve as dynamic advertising space in Ulta Beauty stores.

Learn more:

Goop Launches Mass Market Beauty and Wellness Brand

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle label is introducing an accessibly-priced beauty line at Target and Amazon.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

How TikTok Brought Back K-Beauty

While the K-beauty craze of the 2010s has waned in recent years, brands and retailers are seeing renewed interest in the category thanks to TikTok.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023