Goop Launches Mass Market Beauty and Wellness Brand

Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness company is launching Good.Clean.Goop, a new brand available at Target and Amazon starting on October 22.

From its $5,000-plus In Goop Health summit ticket packages to its lavish annual gift guide that has generated headlines with items such as an $8,000 G. Label necklace and 18-karat gold dumbbells for $125,000, the lifestyle company has long prided itself on its luxury positioning. But as Paltrow hopes to grow her overall empire, Good.Clean.Goop is the company’s latest bid to appeal to the masses. In 2021, it launched its Goop at Sea partnership with Celebrity Cruises, which is known for its attainable price points.

The 14-item lineup of skin care, body care and supplements is priced significantly lower than Goop’s flagship beauty brand, which launched in 2016 and debuted at Sephora four years later. Good.Clean.Goop’s Healthy Aging Serum, which retails for $39.99 and includes ingredients like tranexamic acid and niacinamide, is a fraction of the cost of Goop Beauty’s Youth-Boost Peptide Serum, which sells for $150 and also contains niacinamide alongside a range of ingredients such as dragon’s blood extract. Other skin care products in the new line include a moisturiser, jelly cleanser, toner and eye serum. Good.Clean.Goop will not be available on Goop.com.

While Paltrow was one of the first celebrities to launch a beauty or wellness business, today the landscape is rife with brands from Selena Gomez and Pharrell to Hailey Bieber and Scarlett Johansson. Few have managed to capture the breakout success that Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty did in its early days.

Still beauty, which includes both its in-house line and third-party labels like Augustinus Bader, Ursa Major and Tower 28, reportedly makes up 60 percent of Goop’s revenue, according to a recent report from The New York Times. In 2018, the company was valued at $250 million; Goop has raised $82 million in total funding to date. The company did not comment on revenue and profitability figures.