default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Goop Launches Mass Market Beauty and Wellness Brand

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle label is introducing an accessibly priced beauty line at Target and Amazon.
Ten bottles showing the full lineup of skin-care and body-care products in Goop's newly launched brand Good.Clean.Goop.
The skin-care and body-care products in Goop's newly launched brand Good.Clean.Goop. (Courtesy)
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness company is launching Good.Clean.Goop, a new brand available at Target and Amazon starting on October 22.

From its $5,000-plus In Goop Health summit ticket packages to its lavish annual gift guide that has generated headlines with items such as an $8,000 G. Label necklace and 18-karat gold dumbbells for $125,000, the lifestyle company has long prided itself on its luxury positioning. But as Paltrow hopes to grow her overall empire, Good.Clean.Goop is the company’s latest bid to appeal to the masses. In 2021, it launched its Goop at Sea partnership with Celebrity Cruises, which is known for its attainable price points.

The 14-item lineup of skin care, body care and supplements is priced significantly lower than Goop’s flagship beauty brand, which launched in 2016 and debuted at Sephora four years later. Good.Clean.Goop’s Healthy Aging Serum, which retails for $39.99 and includes ingredients like tranexamic acid and niacinamide, is a fraction of the cost of Goop Beauty’s Youth-Boost Peptide Serum, which sells for $150 and also contains niacinamide alongside a range of ingredients such as dragon’s blood extract. Other skin care products in the new line include a moisturiser, jelly cleanser, toner and eye serum. Good.Clean.Goop will not be available on Goop.com.

While Paltrow was one of the first celebrities to launch a beauty or wellness business, today the landscape is rife with brands from Selena Gomez and Pharrell to Hailey Bieber and Scarlett Johansson. Few have managed to capture the breakout success that Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty did in its early days.

Still beauty, which includes both its in-house line and third-party labels like Augustinus Bader, Ursa Major and Tower 28, reportedly makes up 60 percent of Goop’s revenue, according to a recent report from The New York Times. In 2018, the company was valued at $250 million; Goop has raised $82 million in total funding to date. The company did not comment on revenue and profitability figures.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Farfetch to Sell Violet Grey

The luxury marketplace acquired the cult beauty retailer less than two years ago, but is now exiting the category.

How Indie Beauty Brands Can Still Thrive

While emerging lines of the early 2010s were able to disrupt the landscape thanks to lower barriers of entry, new-to-market labels face a tougher road ahead as they struggle to carve out their niche and raise capital in a tough economy.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023