Lip Gloss Is Beauty’s Secret to Sales and Sex

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Rachel Strugatz is Beauty Editor-at-Large at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She is based in New York and covers the beauty industry.
The most inspiring fashion brands from Comme des Garçons to Balenciaga are able to satisfy customer desire and still make sales targets. The same can be done in beauty, writes Isamaya Ffrench.
A spate of shutterings, bankruptcies and layoffs are rocking the beauty industry. Going back to basics by not overcommitting to executive hires and over-the-top marketing campaigns may be the route out, experts say.
Now that the market has stabilised, beauty brands of all shapes and sizes are eager to get their dues. The Business of Beauty identifies the top targets of the year including Kosas, Summer Fridays and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty.
The Business of Beauty is doubling down on our commitment to rigorous coverage of the global beauty and wellness space, with more content and events.