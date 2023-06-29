Beauty TikTok’s Latest Obsessions: New Releases and Old Makeup Techniques

E.l.f. x Mikayla Nogueira

Beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira, who has nearly 15 million followers on the platform, unveiled her upcoming collaboration with E.l.f., a lip set called Marriage Material Lip Duo that features a cream lip liner and a satin lipstick, inspired by her upcoming wedding.

Nature is Healing: Rare Beauty and Rhode

Months after TikTok couldn’t stop talking about a supposed feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, beauty TikTok is raving about new releases from both of their brands. Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty fall product launches, including its All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick, Brow Harmony Precision Pencil and Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner, were a hot topic on the platform while Hailey Bieber’s Rhode released its newest product, Glazing Milk, this week.

Is Baking Back?

The makeup technique “baking,” which refers to applying concealer and loose powder to the under eyes to achieve a crease-free finish, was all the rage in 2016. Now, users on TikTok are bringing this trend back with a twist: TikTokers set with pressed powder and then they “bake” to brighten their makeup look.