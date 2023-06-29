Beauty TikTok’s Latest Obsessions: New Releases and Old Makeup Techniques

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Kering’s reported multi-billion dollar acquisition of Creed is just the latest blockbuster beauty deal – and the industry shows no signs of slowing down.
For many emerging beauty brands, the early days of getting up and running has been the relatively easy part. Now, they need to confront even greater challenges to continue their growth trajectories, according to The State of Fashion: Beauty.
Kering will acquire 100 percent of the luxury niche fragrance brand controlled by BlackRock Long Term Private Capital Europe and current Chairman Javier Ferrán in an all-cash transaction.
The centuries-old hairstyle that reached its peak in the 70s is now embraced by a new audience: Gen Z. Thanks to TikTok, K-pop and innovation within the category, the perm is getting a long overdue lift.