Beauty

Celebrity Hair Stylist James Pecis Debuts Hair Care Brand

The line, Blu & Green, uses plastic-free packaging, and will be available on the brand’s e-commerce site on Monday.
Eco-friendly hair products
The line's shampoo and conditioner, in solid format. (Courtesy)
By

Blu & Green is launching with four products: a solid shampoo and conditioner, moisturising mask and solid styling oil, priced from $32 to $38.

Know for his work for Vogue, Vanity Fair and Chanel, Pecis is a globally renowned hair stylist. He previously served as global ambassador for prestige hair care line Oribe from 2015 to 2021.

Pecis was inspired to create the line after spending time on “plastic pickups”, manually collecting plastic from the coastline in Costa Rica. There, he would routinely find shampoo bottles, and said that after fashion week events, sponsors would encourage stylists to discard used products, rather than working to collect and redistribute them.

”The biggest challenge is to change people’s habits,” said Pecis of his solid format formulas. The founder worked for over four years to find the right manufacturers to create the line.

Pecis is self-funding the line in partnership with his wife, Kimberley Norcott, who is a creative director and has consulted for beauty companies like Estée Lauder.

Blu & Green will likely enter wholesale, but Pecis said he will be exploring a selective salon and boutique store distribution rather than big-box retailers.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

