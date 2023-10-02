How AI and Brain Science Are Helping Perfumiers Create Fragrances

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The make-up wunderkind and BoF 500 cover star is growing a beauty brand that’s less about prettification and more about ‘world building’ for a generation that grew up with the speed and fluidity of the internet.
Long known for his music and fashion influence, the multi-hyphenate reflects on his expanding beauty business.
The line, which makes up more than half of the designer’s total business, is revving up its ambitions, with new retail partners and a new category launch: fragrance.
In New York City, leaders from Shiseido, Victoria Beckham Beauty, Aēsop and Glossier joined The Business of Beauty’s executive editor, Priya Rao, to hear her insights on the evolving opportunities in the sector.