Is Tanning Back?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Garance Doré, one of the original fashion bloggers, is launching a brand that embraces simple, French-inspired beauty routines, in a market where multi-stage regimens are the norm.
A slew of new entrants, from indies to LVMH-owned giants, are jumping from makeup into skin and “hybrid” concepts. But the road to skin care equity is harder than it looks.
For The State of Fashion: Beauty, founder Ben Gorham breaks down how indie labels can flourish in a crowded market and Byredo’s journey that led to its recent acquisition by luxury group Puig.
Unilever Prestige’s brand portfolio, including Dermalogica, Ren and Tatcha, generated €1.2 billion in revenue in 2022, with ambitions to grow through acquisitions, innovation and digital commerce. BoF meets CEO Vasiliki Petrou to learn her acquisition criteria and how quick decisions, R&D capabilities, a founder mindset and brand-centric strategy are driving the portfolio’s growth.
The State of Fashion: Beauty explores why the international growth strategies of beauty brands and retailers need a reset to capture opportunities in new markets, like India and Middle East, emerge along with industry juggernauts, the US and China.
From skin care and fragrance to colour cosmetics and hair care, the outlook for the global beauty industry is rosy in the years ahead, even amid hyper-competition, channel mix challenges, and rapid innovation and production cycles. The State of Fashion: Beauty explores what lies ahead.