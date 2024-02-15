Pat McGrath and the Great Runway Makeup Revival

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Kim Jones finds optimism in the sleek and silvery. For John Galliano, there’s magic in moonlight.
Can Gap create mass cultural relevance in a fragmented world? This week’s Grammys and Edward Enninful’s final Vogue cover may offer lessons for the brand’s new creative head Zac Posen, writes Imran Amed.
" Pat McGrath creates the looks for 80 major fashion shows a year. As she launches her first line, she talks about race, Instagram and Edward
Aurelius, the German restructuring specialist, has broken up two other UK retailers.
Since the brand was founded in 1976, it has served as a gateway to adolescence for generations of young people.
At a Paris event showcasing fragrance innovation, L’Oréal Luxe’s president Cyril Chapuy spoke to BoF about how the group’s licensing strategy helped it surpass rivals to become the world’s number-one luxury beauty group last year.
Popularised on social media thanks to its signature green eye masks, Dieux makes its move into physical retail.