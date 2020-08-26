default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Report: The Hut Group Poised to Launch $5.9 Billion London IPO

The deal could be priced by mid-September and is likely to raise around £1 billion through the sale of new and existing shares, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The Hut Group-owned Ameliorate | Source: Ameliorate
By
  • Reuters

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom — British e-commerce firm The Hut Group could launch an initial public offering (IPO) as early as this week in a deal that could value the company at up to £4.5 billion ($5.9 billion), two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

In what would be a major boost for a slumbering European IPO market, the company could file its registration document with the London Stock Exchange and a draft "intention to float" in coming days, the sources said.

The deal could be priced by mid-September and is likely to raise around £1 billion through the sale of new and existing shares, they added.

The potential launch of the IPO was first reported by Sky News earlier on Wednesday.

A spokesman for The Hut Group declined to comment.

The launch of the IPO and a successful deal would help boost European listing volumes, which were at their lowest in eight years in the first half of 2020 as the Covid-19 crisis doused investor sentiment.

However, there has lately been a revival in new listings in the United States and in Asia, where Ant Group, Alibaba's fintech arm and China's dominant mobile payments firm, filed for a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Tuesday which could raise as much as $30 billion to become the world's largest IPO.

Bankers hope some deals could get done in Europe as well in September, a traditionally busy time for IPOs when investors return from summer holidays.

This would particularly be true for companies in hot sectors such as tech, healthcare, and defensive industries that generate steady returns such as utilities, bankers say.

The Hut Group is an online retailer of beauty and nutrition products, running websites for a number of different brands globally, hosting them on its own e-commerce platform.

The business has benefited from the Covid-19 crisis, as online sales have soared during lockdown and after, said one of the sources.

Barclays, Citi and JP Morgan are among the investment banks working on the deal, one of the sources said. Citi and JP Morgan declined to comment. Barclays did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Clara Denina; editor: David Holmes.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Why the Business of Beauty Ingredients Is So Hard to Crack

Calls for more sustainable alternatives have created opportunities for makers, but the capital-intensive, often lengthy process of bringing new materials to market represents a huge challenge — especially when consumer-facing brand ambitions are involved.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Masterclasses
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Masterclasses