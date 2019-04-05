default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

South African Department Store Woolworths Partners With Beyoncé Makeup Artist

Like many of its peers, Woolworths has invested heavily in its beauty business by partnering luxury international brands such as House of Chanel, Estée Lauder and Jo Malone.
Sir John | Source: Instagram
By
  Reuters

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — Woolworths Holdings has launched a limited edition makeup line in collaboration with Beyonce's makeup artist Sir John on Thursday, seeking to strengthen its private label brand in its first international collaboration.

The South African department chain has invested heavily, like its peers, in its beauty business by partnering luxury international brands such as House of Chanel, Estée Lauder and Jo Malone, while strengthening its private label business.

Titled Volume 1, the makeup line is branded as cruelty-free and vegan friendly, a way to tap into the growing demand for more naturally-sourced products that is upending industries.

Head of beauty at Woolworths, Vivienne Joseph said the partnership with Sir John advances the group's vision of bringing its customers locally produced products that can live alongside the Chanels of the beauty industry.

"We were very clear that this little piece of red carpet global luxury can show that we can live alongside Chanel, alongside Tom Ford, alongside Jo Malone and still have exactly the same quality of innovation," Joseph told Reuters.

The partnership with Sir John, known for beautifying the faces of Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian-West, started in 2017, when together they delivered a series of makeup masterclasses across the country.

The makeup range, which includes an eye-shadow palette, highlighter and lipstick, will hit the shelves on Saturday.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by David Evans)

