The Business of Beauty Is Expanding. Here’s How You Can Be a Part of It.

Gen-Z’s bright aesthetic may be rising in popularity, but the generation’s individualistic nature may keep it from becoming a full-blown phenomenon.
The global market has slowed, but the beauty category remains of interest to financial backers. The Business of Beauty identifies the top targets of the year.
Provenance and Silas Capital took a minority stake in Mario Dedivanovic’s Makeup by Mario, valuing the brand at over $200 million.
Hyram Yarbro and Addison Rae are the latest content creators-turned-founders to discover online fame alone doesn’t translate into beauty sales.