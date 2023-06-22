TikTok’s Latest Beauty Obsessions: Lip Blurs, DIY Foundation and The Idol

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
As mass brands adopt labelling and ingredients once reserved for high-end products, some companies are staking out a new “ultra luxury” space, where entry-level creams and serums cost $1,000 or more.
For The State of Fashion: Beauty, the skin care label’s founder unpacks how she has found multiple ways to support and build a Gen-Z community, from mental health advocacy to open, dynamic dialogue with Topicals’ fan base.
Crafting a coherent identity across fashion and beauty — which operate on different timelines, often serve different audiences and are managed by different companies — is a difficult task, especially in the wake of a designer transition.
The social media platform’s fascination with Marvel, curly hair routines and Danessa Myrick continues.