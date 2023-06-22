TikTok’s Latest Beauty Obsessions: Lip Blurs, DIY Foundation and The Idol

TikTok’s beauty trends can be fleeting; read about this week’s news to catch up.

Why is Every Brand Releasing a Lip Blur?

In the past week, brands like Kylie Cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury and Refy have all released or announced lip blurs — a lip product with a consistency that falls somewhere between a lipstick and a lip balm.

DIY Foundation

TikTok users are purchasing empty cushion foundation compacts from Amazon and mixing cosmetic products to create their “dream foundation.” In a TikTok video, beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira combined the Nars Light Reflecting and Soft Matte Foundation with L’Oréal Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation as well as skin care products from Glow Recipe and Kosas to create her ideal formula.

The Idol

TikTok users are using brown eyeliner, neutral eye shadow and bold lip liner to recreate the makeup looks Lily-Rose Depp’s character, Jocelyn, wears in the controversial HBO series, “The Idol.”