Why Luxury Brands Are Pivoting to Athletes

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Tiffany Ap is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers marketing and the critical China market.
Alibaba’s shopping holiday has lost some of its oomph, but remains a potent force for many brands. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
At the latest edition of China’s top fashion week, brands adapted their designs for a more value-minded shopper as retail buyers prepared for a softer local market.
As the country’s economy moves into deflationary territory, manufacturing output declines and a real estate crisis worsens, some consumers are becoming increasingly cautious.
Its flagship brand struggled following the departure of its creative director but better growth was seen at other labels.