The DTC Eyewear Brands Challenging Warby Parker

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Cautious investors are finding safer bets in tech-focused platforms that create products for digitally-native brands over traditional DTC start-ups.
Brands like Warby Parker, Allbirds and Olaplex have successfully slashed digital advertising costs. Now they need to figure out new ways to find customers.
Instead of emulating the face-paced growth favoured by their predecessors, Gen-Z-centric fashion and beauty start-ups are taking a steadier approach to brand-building.
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
Timepiece start-ups like Baltic, which went from Kickstarter campaign to producing $50K collector grade watches, and Christopher Ward, who is on track to reach $40 million in sales this year, are leveraging collector communities and innovation to take on high luxury watchmaking.
Cautious investors are finding safer bets in tech-focused platforms that create products for digitally-native brands over traditional DTC start-ups.
The Gen-Z intimates brand’s sale to a little-known strategic is the latest in an ongoing series of less than desirable exits for unprofitable digitally-native start-ups.
Brands like Warby Parker, Allbirds and Olaplex have successfully slashed digital advertising costs. Now they need to figure out new ways to find customers.