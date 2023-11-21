Can A Spanish Men’s Jewellery Start-Up Take Its Hype Machine Global?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
When Russia invaded early last year, the Kyiv-based brand — known for its viral feathered party pyjamas — was forced into survival mode. Now, founders Asya Varetsa and Kate Zubarieva are ready to speed up growth and introduce a new Sleeper, starting with a fresh logo.
With several emerging designers unable to show their work at London Fashion Week due to financial constraints, the industry chatter was as much about the shows that weren’t as the shows that were, reports the Guardian.
BoF meets four designers from Raisefashion’s brand fellowship programme without formal fashion training, to learn the challenges they have faced in starting a brand and how the non-profit is supporting their venture.
Four designers from Raisefashion’s brand fellowship programme share how the non-profit has enabled the creatives to take their business from strength to strength, and better navigate on-going market challenges today.