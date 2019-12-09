default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Global Markets

Hong Kong Braces for Store Closures

Around 7,000 retail stores say they will be forced to close down in the next six months, according to the Hong Kong Retail Management Association.
Central Hong Kong | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

HONG KONG, China — More than one in 10 retailers in Hong Kong could close down in the next six months as social unrest and sometimes violent protests deter tourists, threatening the survival of smaller operators, the city's main retailing group said on Monday.

Some 7,000 licensed retail establishments out of 64,000 in the Asian financial hub say they will be forced to close down in the next six months, the Hong Kong Retail Management Association said after surveying its members.

The survey highlights the dire outlook for retailers after months of anti-Beijing protests, with Hong Kong normally a top shopping destination for Chinese tourists.

Retail sales fell by a quarter in October from a year earlier, the steepest drop on record, while tourist arrivals fell by a whopping 43.7 percent in the same month, squeezing malls and restaurants.

"We are talking about survival among retailers," the HKRMA's Chairwoman, Annie Tse Yau On-yee, said. "It is going to be quite serious."

The government has pledged a total of HK$25 billion ($3.2 billion) in economic support measures but it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to help the economy, and retailers, weather the storm.

HKRMA said about 97 percent of survey respondents had recorded losses since the unrest began in June. Of those, 30 percent said they would be forced to lay off staff in the next six months — losing 10 percent of employees on average, or more than 5,600 people in total.

The survey, which covered chain stores and small retailers, was conducted between October 29 and November 22 and recorded the views of 176 companies, operating 4,310 stores.

HKRMA has urged more support and relief measures from the government while also encouraging landlords to offer rent cuts to help retailers.

By Donny Kwok; editors: David Dolan and Kirsten Donovan

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Global Markets
A guide to unlocking opportunity in emerging and frontier fashion markets.

NewJeans: Fashion’s Next Big K-Pop Opportunity

The breakout girl group — made up of surprise BoF 500 cover stars Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — has high potential for fashion brands looking to leverage the powerful fandoms that follow South Korea’s pop stars. Chanel, Gucci, Burberry, Dior and Louis Vuitton have already bought in.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023