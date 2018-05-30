India's E-Commerce Wars to Be Reshaped by Private Label Brands

The Business of Fashion
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features the Chinese boycott of Japanese cosmetics, Mexico’s designer showcase and the industry impact of the Middle East crisis.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Pacific India’s growing mall network, Dubai Fashion Week and Alibaba’s denial of espionage allegations.
Companies like LVMH, Hermès and Gucci are strengthening ties with Japan’s artisanal producers to tap exclusive materials and ancient techniques.
The breakout girl group — made up of surprise BoF 500 cover stars Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — has high potential for fashion brands looking to leverage the powerful fandoms that follow South Korea’s pop stars. Chanel, Gucci, Burberry, Dior and Louis Vuitton have already bought in.