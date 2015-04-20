L’Oreal Sales Gain as Weak Euro Compensates for Sluggish Growth

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Gulf sovereign wealth fund will acquire a 1 percent stake in Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate, nearly doubling its valuation to $100 billion from its last funding round in 2020.
The country has attracted global retailers like Mango and LC Waikiki thanks to a relatively diversified economy and higher consumer purchasing power than other markets in the subregion.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features pan-African e-commerce major Jumia, the Kuwaiti venture of UAE-based Apparel Group and a wage hike for Cambodian garment workers.
This week’s global markets round-up of fashion business news also features Turkey’s retail sales rose 28.5 percent year on year in June, South Indian mills cut discounts amid rising cotton prices and 422 facilities are named on Pakistan Accord’s first supplier list.