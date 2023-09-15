LVMH, Gucci to Expand in India With New Outlets in Reliance’s Luxury Mall

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Industry leaders are divided on whether Galeries Lafayette’s expansion into India will spur other luxury department stores to enter the rapidly growing market.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features South African clothing retailer Woolworths, Bahraini asset manager Investcorp and Indonesia’s threats to curb TikTok Shop.
Reliance Industries and Tata Group have launched multi-brand beauty retailers Tira and Tata Cliq Palette respectively in a challenge to incumbents like Nykaa, Purplle and Sephora.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also reveals the succession plan for an Indian retail billionaire, Kenya’s strategy to revitalise its textile industry and forced labour in Turkmenistan’s cotton harvest.
Hermès and Christian Louboutin are among those willing to pay skyrocketing rent for space in historic real estate.