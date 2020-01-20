default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Global Markets

Tencent to Step Up Investment Overseas and in Smart Retail

The Chinese tech giant announced in a rare disclosure that it will also pay more attention to payment platforms.
Tencent | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

BEIJING, China — Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings said it will step up its investment overseas and in industries such as "smart retail," having already invested in more than 800 companies.

Those firms include 70 listed companies and over 160 are valued at more than $1 billion, according a speech made by Tencent President Martin Lau at a conference last week which the company posted on its social media account on Monday.

Tencent is known to have stakes in firms such as food delivery giant Meituan Dianping, e-commerce site Pinduoduo and video game companies such as Riot Games and Supercell.

But the company, worth $490 billion and the second-biggest company in Asia by market value after arch-rival Alibaba Group Holdings, rarely gives an overview or discloses details of its investment activities.

"Previously our traditional investment sectors were mostly focused on video games content and frontiers of science and technology," Lau told a gathering of more than 500 Tencent-backed companies.

"However, with the development of Tencent's WeChat mini-app ecosystem and payment platform, we will pay more attention to smart retail and payment platforms in future," he said.

By Pei Li and Brenda Goh; editor: Edwina Gibbs.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Global Markets
A guide to unlocking opportunity in emerging and frontier fashion markets.

NewJeans: Fashion’s Next Big K-Pop Opportunity

The breakout girl group — made up of surprise BoF 500 cover stars Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — has high potential for fashion brands looking to leverage the powerful fandoms that follow South Korea’s pop stars. Chanel, Gucci, Burberry, Dior and Louis Vuitton have already bought in.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023