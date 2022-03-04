Ukraine War: Hermès, Nike to Close Russian Stores

KEY INSIGHTS

Hermès is the first major luxury group to say it will suspend operations in Russia, while Nike is also temporarily closing all stores in the country, after halting sales via its website and app earlier in the week.

The LVMH Prize has pledged support to its three former semi-finalists from the Ukraine, Anna October, Julie Paskal and Anton Belinskiy.

Swatch Group is halting exports to Russia, but will keep its stores open.

Hermès Temporarily Closes Russia Stores

French luxury group Hermès said on Friday it would temporarily close its stores in Russia and pause all commercial activities in the country, the first major international luxury group to publicly announce such a move.

“Deeply concerned by the situation in Europe at this time, it is with regret that we have taken the decision to temporarily close our stores in Russia and pause all our commercial activities from the evening of March 4th,” Hermès said in a post on its LinkedIn page. It gave no further details.

Hermès has three stores in Moscow.

Doing business in Russia has become complex following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the United States and Europe to impose sweeping sanctions.

While affluent Russians are keen consumers of luxury goods, analysts say the proportion of luxury sales generated from Russian nationals is small compared to the industry’s main growth engines, China and the United States.

According to estimates from Jefferies, Russians account for around $9 billion in annual luxury sales, around 6 percent of Chinese spending and 14 percent of American spending.

L’Oréal, LVMH and Kering have all pledged financial support to organisations assisting Ukrainian refugees.

Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group, which owns high end watches and jewellery labels including Harry Winston, said it would continue its operations in Russia but was putting exports on hold “because of the overall difficult situation.”

— Reuters; By Mimosa Spencer and Silvia Aloisi; editing by Tassilo Hummel, Jon Boyle and Susan Fenton.

LVMH Prize Pledges Support for Former Semi-Finalists From Ukraine

The prestigious fashion award said Friday it will offer support to three former semi-finalists from the Ukraine.

Designers Anna October, Julie Paskal and Anton Belinskiy will receive financial and operational assistance from LVMH, according to a post on the LVMH Prize’s Instagram page.

Earlier this week, LVMH said it had donated €5 million ($5.56 million) to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), as well as launching a fundraising campaign for the committee.

— Sarah Kent

Swatch Group Halts Exports to Russia But Keeps Stores Open

Swatch Group AG is halting exports to Russia but will keep its stores open to continue selling Omega, Longines and Tissot watches to Russian customers.

“We have put exports to Russia on hold because of the overall difficult situation,” a company spokesman said in an emailed statement. The company’s fully owned Russian affiliate and Russian stores remain operational.

Luxury jewellery and watchmakers have continued to do business in Russia even as brands like Nike and Apple halt sales in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Some luxury brands including LVMH-owned Bulgari have seen a rise in Russian sales as people purchase watches and jewellery in a bid to preserve wealth as the value of the ruble has plummeted.

Swatch’s Russian export halt was first reported by WatchPro, a trade publication.

— Bloomberg; By Andy Hoffman

Nike to temporarily close all stores in Russia

Nike said on Thursday it would temporarily close all its stores in Russia, joining a slew of Western brands that have suspended their businesses in the country following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. sportswear maker had made merchandise purchases on its website and app unavailable in Russia earlier this week and directed its customers in the country to brick-and-mortar stores instead.

The latest decision covers both Nike-owned and -operated stores.

The company also said its foundation would be donating $1 million to the United Nations Children’s Fund and the International Rescue Committee to support relief efforts.

Earlier in the day, U.S. off-price chain TJX Cos Inc said it would sell its 25% stake in Russian low-cost apparel retailer Familia, with two of its executives also resigning from their director and observer positions.

— Reuters; By Praveen Paramasivam; Editing by Aditya Soni

