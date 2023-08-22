Why Cameroon Is Fashion’s Gateway to Central Africa

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features pan-African e-commerce major Jumia, the Kuwaiti venture of UAE-based Apparel Group and a wage hike for Cambodian garment workers.
This week’s global markets round-up of fashion business news also features Turkey’s retail sales rose 28.5 percent year on year in June, South Indian mills cut discounts amid rising cotton prices and 422 facilities are named on Pakistan Accord’s first supplier list.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been devastating for businesses in Kyiv and changed the dynamics of the fashion industry in Moscow more profoundly than anyone expected early last year.
This week’s global markets round-up of fashion business news also features Advent to buy Zimmermann in a $1 billion deal, Amyris to shut down Costa Brazil and Onda Beauty and cotton yarn demand stagnant in north India.