Worldview: Arab Couturiers Court Balkan Clients in Luxury Resort

🇲🇪 Arab couturiers court clients in resort on Montenegro’s Adriatic coast. Lebanese designer Tony Ward and Dubai-based Syrian designer Rami Al Ali were among those showing at the fifth annual International Fashion Festival in Porto Montenegro, a superyacht marina and hospitality hub for the Western Balkans region attracting wealthy Serbs, Bosnians, North Macedonians, Russians and other nationalities from across Europe. [L’Officiel Arabia]

🇮🇳 Indian department store Shoppers Stop to expand nationwide footprint. The K Raheja Corp-owned retailer said it will open 12 new stores in 7 new cities, apart from 15 beauty stores, by the end of the 2024 fiscal year, adding to its current network of approximately 98 department stores in 52 cities and 142 specialty beauty stores which sell brands like MAC, Estée Lauder and Clinique. [Economic Times]

🇨🇳 Puma sounds a cautious note on 2023 outlook due to China market. The German sportswear brand cited an “uncertain” recovery in China and weak consumer sentiment in the US when it reported second-quarter results which saw sales grow by 11 percent, thanks to stronger performance from the rest of Asia and Europe. [BoF]

🇧🇫 Demand grows for Burkina Faso’s traditional fabric faso danfani. The textile is seeing a resurgence in the West African country thanks to local designers like François Yameogo who have responded to an edict by the military leader of the cotton producing nation for it to be used in official state dress, mandating it at government functions and in school uniforms. [Reuters]

🇦🇪 L’Oréal partners with UAE agency to enhance ‘Emiratisation’ programme. The beauty company signed an MOU with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council to help realise the country’s policy aiming to bolster the employment levels of UAE citizens in the Middle Eastern hub where foreigners outnumbers locals almost nine-to-one. [Arabian News]

🇧🇩 Fire at Bangladesh apparel factory supplying Western brands injures twenty. Though no workers were killed in the blaze that broke out at Fakir Apparels, a reported supplier to brands such as H&M and Primark, three people died in a traffic collision involving the firefighters called out to the incident near the capital Dhaka. [Sourcing Journal]

🇨🇳 France wants to work with China on joint standards for cosmetics while protecting IP. Paris’ stance emerged after the European Union raised concerns that Beijing’s requests for companies like L’Oréal and LVMH to store their product information in its database could end up surrendering trade secrets under the guise of product safety. [BoF]

🇮🇳 Bharat Biotech acquires 20% stake in India’s Eastman Exports Global Clothing. The investment made by the Hyderabad-based biotechnology and pharmaceuticals firm for an undisclosed amount will be used by the Tamil Nadu-based apparel company to expand its presence across the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia. [The Hindu]

🇹🇭 Tatler Asia taps Apinya Dolan as managing director of reinstated Thai edition. The lifestyle media group has appointed the former country manager of Tiffany & Co to relaunch its Thai title that shuttered in 2021 after twenty years in business. Dolan will lead the bilingual publication, which will be the group’s eighth edition after Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.

🇮🇳 Profits surge 46% at India’s Relaxo Footwears in the first quarter. The producer and retailer of shoe, sandal and slipper brands including Maryjane, Sparx and Flite reported consolidated net profit of 563.2 million rupees ($6.9 million) in the quarter ended June 30. [Reuters]

🇰🇷 South Korean beauty brands secure permanent store in Galeries Lafayette. The opening of a dedicated K-beauty store in the French department store group’s Paris flagship will open on Aug. 8, featuring five brands: Dear Klairs, Rom&nd, Mixsoon, Urang, and Skin1004. [IADS]

🇮🇷 Iran strengthens its fashion import substitution policies amid ongoing sanctions. The most recent figures for textile imports into the Middle Eastern nation demonstrate a sharp decline over the decade that saw the UN, the US and the EU impose sanctions over various periods, falling to $1,042 million in 2022 from $2,519 million in 2011. [Fibre2Fashion]

🇰🇷 Jimmy Choo signs South Korean singer Mi-Yeon as global brand ambassador. The luxury footwear brand’s creative director Sandra Choi cited the “captivating performances and inimitable personal style” of the member of K-pop group (G)i-dle. [BoF Inbox]

🇯🇵 Kao appoints Christian Melcher as global CMO of its salon business. The Japanese beauty giant tapped the former Henkel executive for the new role reporting to Dominic Pratt, global president of the Kao salon division. “Christian [brings] the right expertise and capabilities we need to achieve our ambitious growth targets,” said Pratt. [Global Cosmetics News, BoF Inbox]

🇧🇷 Brazilian designer Karoline Vitto will be ‘Supported by Dolce & Gabbana’. The London-based designer known for her size-inclusive designs accentuating women’s curves will receive financial, logistical and PR support from the Italian house’s emerging brand programme to stage a show during Milan Fashion Week in September. [BoF]



