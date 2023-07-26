default-output-block.skip-main
The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

Luxury

Karoline Vitto to Show at Milan Fashion Week, Supported by Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2023
Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2023 (Getty)
By

Brazilian designer Karoline Vitto is the newest designer to take part in “Supported by Dolce&Gabbana,” a programme by the Italian fashion brand created to champion emerging talent. Past participants include Miss Sohee, Matty Bovan, Tomo Koizumi.

Vitto, who is based in London, will receive financial, logistical and PR support from the house to stage her first solo show during Milan Fashion Week in September.

Vitto is known for her size-inclusive designs that celebrate the body and accentuate curves. She made her London Fashion Week debut last September as part of Lulu Kennedy’s Fashion East talent programme.

“It was love at first sight with Karoline and her work,” Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana said in a statement. “Her creations reveal the tenderness of the form … and remind us of how beautiful it is to feel free to wear whatever you want.”

