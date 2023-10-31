Worldview: Lagos Fashion Week Flexes Its International Muscle

The Business of Fashion
M&A is gathering pace in Japan’s beauty industry as local conglomerates look to diversify their portfolios beyond Asia and target high-growth categories overseas.
The Melbourne-based multi-brand retailer has kept both local and international competitors at bay with a regional store footprint four times larger than Sephora’s.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Chinese investment in Egypt’s textile industry, plans to save Costa Brazil and fresh calls for Bangladeshi garment factories to pay workers more.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features the Chinese boycott of Japanese cosmetics, Mexico’s designer showcase and the industry impact of the Middle East crisis.