Worldview: Shanghai Fashion Week Leader Takes on New Role

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
As luxury marketing hits saturation point in Dubai during the Muslim holy month, global brands are ramping up their local engagement in other Gulf cities including Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait City.
Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co are among the brands expanding in Perth, Australia in a bid to tap its mining, oil and gas wealth and newfound status as a travel hub.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Haiti’s sourcing crisis, Brazilian jewellery giant Vivara and Dubai’s Ramadan shopping season.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Supreme’s long-awaited Shanghai flagship opening, India imposes MIP on undervalued imports of synthetic knitted fabric and striking Sri Lankan workers continue to protest.