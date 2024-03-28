Alessandro Michele Named Valentino Creative Director

Valentino has named former Gucci designer Alessandro Michele its creative director, the Roman couture house said Thursday. The designer’s first show for the brand will take place during Paris Fashion Week in September.

“I feel the immense joy and the huge responsibility to join a maison de couture that has the word ‘beauty’ carved on a collective story, made of distinctive elegance, refinement and extreme grace,” Michele said in a statement.

The announcement answers one of fashion’s biggest questions for more than a year: where would Michele, one of the industry’s biggest names, end up after leaving his post at Gucci?

In the end, Michele won’t be headed to luxury’s biggest group LVMH, as many had speculated, but rather to Mayhoola for Investments, the fashion group backed by the Qatari royal family that also owns Balmain and Pal Zileri.

Last week, designer Pierpaolo Piccioli exited Valentino after 25 years at the house, including 8 years as its sole creative director. The brand will not show menswear or haute couture in June.

Michele spent years working behind-the-scenes in Gucci’s design studio before being selected for the top job in 2015. Alongside then-CEO Marco Bizzarri, the designer ushered in an era of explosive growth during which sales roughly tripled before stagnating during the pandemic.

Michele became known for his decadent, more-is-more aesthetic: everything from hoodies to handbags was layered with brand signifiers, as well as flowers, totem animals like snakes and cicadas or astrological motifs. On the runway and red carpets, the vibe was often Italy meets Palm Springs: evoking the lives of Old Hollywood stars with campy ruffles as well as retro eyeglass chains and tracksuits.

The designer will work once more with chief executive Jacopo Venturini, who previously led Gucci’s merchandising efforts alongside Michele and Bizzarri before joining Valentino.

“The reinterpretation of the maison’s couture codes and the heritage created by Mr. Valentino Garavani, combined with Alessandro’s extraordinary vision, will bring us moments of great emotion and will translate into irresistibly desirable objects,” Venturini said.

Michele is both an obvious and a surprising pick for Valentino.

The designer is known to be deeply attached to his native Rome, where Valentino was founded in 1960 and still maintains its creative studio (although most head-office functions are run out of Milan). He’s also a deft merchandiser who could speed Valentino’s push to diversify its commercial offer and depend less heavily on commercial signatures like metal studs and “Vlogo” hardware.

But the designer is also known for a kitschy, off-kilter aesthetic that is foreign to a brand whose codes (and clients) lean toward more straightforward notions of feminine beauty. Valentino’s high-end merchandising, with many items priced in line with French couture giant Dior, and important couture operation of its own are at odds with some of Michele’s tactics at Gucci, such as driving buzz and sales through collaborations with the likes of Adidas and Disney.

That such a bankable talent wasn’t nabbed by a bigger brand or group may also come as a surprise. Interest in Michele’s eye-catching maximalist aesthetic has waned, but it was also the creative force that pushed Gucci’s sales to around €10 billion per year.

Valentino would surely hope for such an outcome: the brand reported operating profits of €350 million on €1.4 billion in revenue in 2022.

Since acquiring Valentino in 2012, “We have been able to grow it in reputation and size over five folds, while gaining the loyalty and appreciation of our clients,” Mayhoola chairman Rachid Mohamed Rachid said. “Michele is an exceptional talent and his appointment underlines our great ambitions.”

Gucci-owner Kering invested in Valentino last year, taking a 30 percent stake with an option to acquire the remaining shares within 5 years. L’Oréal develops and markets Valentino perfume and makeup under a licensing deal struck in 2018.

“With his creativity, culture and versatile talent, [Michele] will be able to interpret masterfully the unique heritage of this magnificent house and make it flourish,” Kering chairman François-Henri Pinault said in a statement.