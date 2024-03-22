default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Pierpaolo Piccioli Is Exiting Valentino

Piccioli has been the sole creative director of the Roman couture house since July 2016.
Pierpaolo Piccioli walks the runway during the Valentino Menswear Autumn/Winter 2024/25 show at Paris Fashion Week in January 2024.
Pierpaolo Piccioli walks the runway during the Valentino Menswear Autumn/Winter 2024/25 show at Paris Fashion Week in January 2024. (Getty Images)
By

Pierpaolo Piccoli is parting ways with Valentino after eight years as the Roman couture house’s sole creative director, according to a company statement which called the move a “joint decision.”

A new creative configuration will be announced soon, the statement said.

“I am grateful to Pierpaolo for his role as creative director and for his vision, commitment and creativity that have brought the Maison Valentino to what it stands for today,” said Valentino chief executive Jacopo Venturini.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Pierpaolo for writing an important chapter in the history of the Maison Valentino,” added Rachid Mohamed Rachid, Valentino chairman and chief executive of owner Qatari investment fund Mayhoola, which controls Valentino.

Last year, Kering acquired 30 percent of Valentino for €1.7 billion — implying a valuation north of €5 billion — as part of a broader partnership with Mayhoola. The agreement gave Kering the option to acquire 100 percent of Valentino “no later than 2028.

Stay tuned to BoF for updates on this developing story.

About the author
Vikram Alexei Kansara
Vikram Alexei Kansara

Vikram Alexei Kansara is Editorial Director at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and oversees BoF’s luxury, fashion week, sustainability, global markets and opinion verticals.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - Live Now
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - Live Now