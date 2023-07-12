Can Switzerland’s Third-Largest Watch Brand Continue To Rise?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Can luxury fashion’s biggest brand become a fine watchmaking powerhouse? Jean Arnault is betting on the relaunched Tambour model to lead a push upmarket.
The LVMH watchmaker has ‘reached milestones in brand transformation,’ said chief executive Frédéric Arnault in an exclusive interview with BoF.
The Vampire’s Wife has reached an agreement to settle its unpaid tax bills with the UK’s tax and customs authority HMRC, which previously called for the liquidation of the cult fashion label over the debt.
Luca Solca examines Prada Group CEO Andrea Guerra’s push to double retail space productivity at its flagship brand.
The Italian tennis player carried a Gucci duffel bag onto the court at Wimbledon, marking a changing of the fashion guard in the tradition-bound tennis world.
British fashion designer Samuel Ross opens up to BoF editor-in-chief Imran Amed about his work to foster more diversity in fashion.