Louis Vuitton, Jean Arnault, and Big Watchmaking Ambitions

Courtesy of System Magazine, BoF’s Imran Amed and Bernstein analyst Luca Solca discuss how the biggest French luxury companies dominate the fashion industry. “They control the whole ecosystem; they have a lock on it.”
From consumers replacing bucket lists with revenge buying to remote-working blending with travel itineraries to create a “bleisure” travel culture, Marriott International’s president of luxury Tina Edmundson tells BoF how post-pandemic travel trends are changing the opportunity for luxury.
The schedule has started to reflect a clientele increasingly centred in Asia, the Middle East and other regions beyond the traditional core of Europe and North America.
The cult fashion label said the UK’s tax and customs authority issued a “winding-up petition,” which would allow courts to shutter the company for failing to settle its outstanding tax obligations.