The Tragedy and Triumph of Diane von Fürstenberg

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
For the first time in a decade, Diane von Furstenberg is operating in the black. It’s a feat made possible by cutting overall production by half under the brand’s new CEO, Gabby Hirata.
After a seven-year hiatus, right-hand man Nathan Jenden returned to DVF with plenty of lightness, but the collection's predictability was disappointing.
In an interview with BoF, the American fashion brand's namesake and recently appointed chief executive Sandra Campos outline plans for a digital, direct-to-consumer push.
While Chanel recently restaged its latest cruise show in nearby Shenzhen, Louis Vuitton is betting on Hong Kong for the unveiling of Pharrell’s second collection for the house.
The Colombian designer faces up to 20 years in jail and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.
The British luxury brand’s quarterly results were disappointing, but we have yet to see the full potential of the new business and creative vision take hold, writes Imran Amed.
For over a decade, luxury brands could depend on casualisation, China and a post-pandemic boom to drive record sales and profits. Now that those factors have played out, its unclear where they will turn next for growth.