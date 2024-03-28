Exclusive: Emma and Jens Grede, Von Furstenbergs Invest in The Elder Statesman

The Business of Fashion
The architects of multiple retail triumphs, including Skims and Good American, share a personal and professional chemistry that fuels their success.
Skims recently raised funding at a $3.2 billion valuation. Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, in an exclusive interview with BoF, explain how the ‘solution wear’ empire plans to prove it’s more than a pandemic fad. First up: swimwear.
BoF can exclusively reveal today that Los Angeles based jewellery and accessories label Chrome Hearts has taken a minority stake in high-end knitwear brand The Elder Statesman.
Brian Baskin is Deputy Editor at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and oversees BoF's beauty, retail, direct-to-consumer, technology, marketing and workplace verticals.
After headline pieces — sometimes formerly owned by celebrities or featured on TV — sell for blockbuster prices, they can end up pretty much anywhere, from museums to collectors’ closets.
Serre, who grew sales by 20 percent in 2023, has been named Pitti Uomo’s next guest designer. She’s using the opportunity to show her men’s collection for the first time.
Hermès’ elusive sales strategy is at the centre of a new legal challenge for the French luxury giant. BoF breaks down the practices under scrutiny and what the suit could mean for the fashion industry at large.
A sharp drop in the label’s Asia-Pacific sales is the latest sign that Chinese luxury demand is cooling.