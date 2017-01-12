How Gosha Rubchinskiy and Adidas Are Refashioning Football

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
BoF spoke exclusively with Gosha Rubchinskiy and Adrian Joffe, president of Comme des Garçons, to learn how the company catalysed the rapid growth of the skater-inflected fashion label.
Finding white space in the youth market, Comme des Garçons-operated label Gosha Rubchinskiy is the latest to tap the intersection of streetwear and fragrance.
Global retailers like Uniqlo, Lululemon and Nike are activating local communities with cultural programming, ‘superhero’ yogis and neighbourhood run clubs.
Vikram Alexei Kansara is Editorial Director at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and oversees BoF’s luxury, fashion week, sustainability, global markets and opinion verticals.
Laurent Malecaze, currently chief executive of British menswear label Dunhill, will replace Riccardo Bellini, who is set to exit Chloé at the end of the year.
With travel expected to soon surpass pre-pandemic levels, The State of Fashion 2024 unpacks how brands and retailers are adapting to strategies to connect with vacation-focused consumers.
Balenciaga’s collaboration with Erewhon is the most high-profile example of the unlikely movement for carrier bags that is sweeping high-fashion, as well as the secondhand market.
In her first ever podcast interview, the actress, filmmaker and humanitarian joins BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed to discuss her vision for her new fashion venture, Atelier Jolie.