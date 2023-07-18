As Gucci CEO Steps Down, Saint Laurent Chief Steps Up

The Business of Fashion
Luxury’s biggest pre-pandemic success story is reinforcing its high-end credentials as it works to transition from an era of fashion-driven ‘reinvention’ to a new chapter of ‘sustainable elevation.’
Gucci’s sales dropped 15 percent during the fourth-quarter while scandal-mired Balenciaga also stalled. Still, shares rose as investors rallied behind a bullish outlook for China.
CEO Francesca Bellettini breaks down how she worked with designer Anthony Vaccarello to more than double sales in 5 years, leaning into an amped-up take on Parisian glamour, seasonless merchandising and rapid expansion in leather goods.
The American label is doubling down on efforts to elevate the cachet of its brands and to sell higher-priced items like home goods.
Richemont led luxury goods stocks lower amid concerns that demand in the US and China, two of the biggest markets for the industry, is starting to sputter.
The British French actress and singer, who died on Sunday, embodied changing ideas of femininity and influenced fashion far beyond the Hermès bag that famously bears her name.
The singer, actress and style icon who inspired the Hermès Birkin bag has died at the age of 76.