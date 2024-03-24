Gucci’s China Shock Reverberates Across the Luxury Sector

The Business of Fashion
This week, Kering flagged sales were down 20 percent at its flagship brand, knocking confidence in the group’s turnaround strategy. ‘A more drastic solution is required,’ one analyst wrote.
Kering’s first-quarter revenues will likely decline by 10 percent on a comparable basis, the Paris-based luxury group flagged on Tuesday.
Despite the country’s protracted property crisis, deflationary pressures and other economic headwinds, its domestic luxury market is expected to grow 4 to 6 percent in 2024, outpacing both Europe and the US.
A new creative configuration will be announced soon, the Roman couture house said.
The late designer had it all and lost it all, but his design genius made him a fashion legend, writes Tim Blanks.
The brand is being accused of unlawful ‘tying’ for allegedly requiring shoppers to buy ancillary items from other product categories before they were allowed to purchase the brand’s sought-after Birkin bags.