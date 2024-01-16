China’s Luxury Market Set for Moderate Growth

The Business of Fashion
Wholesalers and online platforms like Dewu have taken a larger share of China’s growing grey-market for luxury goods — formerly dominated by individual sellers.
All three companies have embraced a busy, garish design that’s popular in China and ideally calibrated to sell plenty of low-cost products. Will the same be true as these companies attempt to move upmarket?
The rise of competing shopping hubs like China’s Hainan island, changing consumer preferences and a rise in online shopping have fundamentally changed demand for luxury goods in Hong Kong.
Brands looking to invest in new developments and rapidly changing shopping districts across China’s major cities are scrutinising locations harder than before the economic slowdown.